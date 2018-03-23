Carteret County to host law enforcement from across N.C.

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement representatives from all one hundred counties in North Carolina will be in Carteret County next week.

The county is hosting the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association spring meeting from Monday to Wednesday next week.

The meeting gives law enforcement officers from across the state the chance to coordinate and train together.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said the sheriffs will focus on issues that are impacting the state right now, like school safety.

“Certainly the issues regarding active shooters and active shooter response,” said Sheriff Asa Buck. “We’re always gearing our training sessions regarding the important issues of the day.”

This is the second year in a row that the Doubletree in Carteret County has been chosen to host the spring meeting.