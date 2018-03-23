Carteret County to host law enforcement from across N.C.

By Published: Updated:

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement representatives from all one hundred counties in North Carolina will be in Carteret County next week.

The county is hosting the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association spring meeting from Monday to Wednesday next week.

The meeting gives law enforcement officers from across the state the chance to coordinate and train together.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said the sheriffs will focus on issues that are impacting the state right now, like school safety.

“Certainly the issues regarding active shooters and active shooter response,” said Sheriff Asa Buck. “We’re always gearing our training sessions regarding the important issues of the day.”

This is the second year in a row that the Doubletree in Carteret County has been chosen to host the spring meeting.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s