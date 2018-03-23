Alligator River Bridge stuck open, causing traffic delays into OBX

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Alligator River Bridge is stuck open, causing traffic delays into the Outer Banks, according to the Highway Patrol.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Alligator River Bridge is stuck open, causing traffic delays into the Outer Banks, according to the Highway Patrol.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement