Three in Goldsboro face drug charges after narcotic operative

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)— Three men were arrested after an investigation into drug sales at a residence on Roberts Street in Goldsboro Wednesday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Vance D. Roddick, 25, Malik S. Williams, 18, and Benny Gardner, 47, face drug possession charges and were sent to the Wayne County Jail.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and Swat Team found crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Roddick was given a $50,000 bond, Williams a $6,500 bond and Gardner a $1,500 bond.