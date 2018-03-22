The Latest: Cooper names final elections board member

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on filling the remaining vacant position on the North Carolina elections board (all times local):

6:42 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper has gone with the head of a nonprofit foundation to fill out the North Carolina elections and ethics board.

Cooper announced late Wednesday that Damon Circosta of Raleigh is his ninth and final appointment to the board.

Earlier in the day, the other eight members Cooper already appointed last week nominated Circosta and former Supreme Court Chief Justice Burley Mitchell to serve. Cooper was obligated to pick one of them.

A new state law directed the other eight members — four Democrats and four Republicans — to pick two nominees affiliated with neither major party. Mitchel and Circosta are registered unaffiliated voters.

Circosta is executive director of the A.J. Fletcher Foundation. The state Republican Party wanted the Democratic governor to pick Mitchell and called Circosta a “far-left liberal activist.” Circosta previously worked for Republican Sen. John McCain and for an election reform group.

___

10:30 a.m.

The new North Carolina state elections and ethics board has chosen a former state chief justice and the leader of a nonprofit foundation as options for Gov. Roy Cooper to complete the panel.

Eight members of the board met Wednesday for the first time to nominate two people to become the ninth and final member. A law that took effect last week says Cooper now must pick one of the two — either former Supreme Court Chief Justice Burley Mitchell or A.J. Fletcher Foundation Executive Director Damon Circosta.

Cooper already appointed the four Democrats and four Republicans to the combined board. The law requires the ninth member to be registered with neither major party. Circosta and Mitchell are registered as unaffiliated voters.