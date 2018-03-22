Caribsea wreck highlights Coastal Carolina’s role in WWII

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Many important pieces of North Carolina’s history lay in the waters off the Carolina Coast.

In World War II, the waters off North Carolina’s coast were known as “Torpedo Alley.” More than seventeen hundred lives were lost as German U-Boats sunk American ships off the coast. Today, the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort taught visitors about one of these boats, the Caribsea.

On March 11th, 1942, the World War II freighter ship Caribsea was hit by a torpedo from a German U-Boat.

Associate Maritime Museum curator Ben Wunderly said, “a lot of people don’t realize how close the war came to our country. Right off of the East Coast all the way up the seaboard.”

Twenty-one of the twenty eight people aboard the Caribsea were killed that day, and it was far from the only wreck off the coast during the war.

“These German U-Boats,” said Wunderly, “were patrolling and looking for prey essentially. Attacking these merchant vessels that oftentimes were carrying fuel and materials that were going to the production of supplies directly needed for the war effort in Europe.”

In total, 78 a\American ships were sunk off North Carolina’s coast during World War II, making our coastal waters some of the most dangerous during the war.

The presentation today was part of a series of presentations the museum is offering over the next few months.