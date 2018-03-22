Pitt County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to drop off expired, unneeded meds

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement agencies in eastern North Carolina are getting involved in Medicine Take Back Week.

In Pitt County, the Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with unneeded or expired medications to bring them to the office so they can be disposed of properly.

Lt. Kip Gaskins said the goal is to prevent opioids from getting in the wrong hands.

“A lot of times, people just tend to push medicine to the back of the cabinet and forget they are even there, and sometimes other people will get those medications,” Gaskins said. “So it is just a way of getting their medications and making sure they will be taken care of and disposed properly.”

Click here for a list of drop off spots across the east.

The drop-off location at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is open year-round, 24-7.