PCC’s Small Business Center helps open new Uptown Business

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A success story from the small business center at Pitt Community College is set to open this weekend.

This is a story we’ve been following since August.

This business opening is different from the others because of their journey.

If you don’t remember this story, Miles Brown and his brother are from Kinston.

They had a dream to start up a shoe and art store.

Through the help of PCC’s Small Business Center they won the community business plan competition and even won state funding.

Brown says the small business center believed in them even when others didn’t

“They called the sneaker store crazy, they didn’t think sneakers would take me far seeing as me and my brother got a lot further than we thought,” said Brown.

Their store will feature clothes, art, and shoes only found at their store.

The grand opening is set for this Saturday at 4 o’clock.

Miles says he isn’t scared of the big box stores because he knows how much the east loves local and also because of how unique their brands are.

Their shoes even include some autographs from celebrities.