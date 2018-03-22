New housing development houses veterans in need in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When it comes to combating homelessness in the East, a new community is giving veterans a place to call home.

Honor Ridge is the first of its kind in the area.

It is specifically for veterans who were previously close to homelessness.

Fourteen people woke up Thursday morning in their new home for the first time.

“It was really good because it was a new environment,” veteran Danny Church said. “The colors on everything, and the appliances are just ideal, perfect.”

Church was one of the people selected to live in the Honor Ridge neighborhood in Winterville.

“They have done a really nice job on everything,” Church said.

The purpose of the neighborhood is to provide affordable, stable housing for veterans.

Veterans can pay for rent using mainly vouchers.

Church joined the army when he was a teenager.

He later became homeless after losing his license so he could not go to work.

“I traveled working at power plants, and stuff like that, so, couldn’t do it,” Church said.

He bounced back and forth between shelters and apartments until getting the keys to his new home this week.

Church said one of his favorite things about his new community is living among other veterans, like his next-door-neighbor Jessie Wilson.

“Well I am just moving in, this is my second day being here,” Wilson said. “It feels real great to be moving in to a new spot right here for the veterans, I think it is a good thing.”

“A veteran has always got a veterans back, and they are very loyal, totally loyal to each other,” Church said. “It is good being in a veteran neighborhood.”

Church said he is ready for the next chapter of his life in his new home.