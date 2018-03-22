NCDOT plans to add interchange to U.S. 70 in Lenoir County

By Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) —  The Hasty Mart manager Sam Yousef said the income he sees in his business strongly depends on what he also sees on this road.

“That’s how we make a living that’s how we raise our children, that’s how you know we work,” said Yousef.

But when he got a flyer in the mail about changes to come he became scared for how it will affect his business and other around him.

“I don’t agree,” said Yousef. “I don’t agree at all. It’s just not going to solve the problem. It’s just going to make it some more problems.”

The NCDOT plans to spend $16 million to change the intersection into an interchange, complete with a bridge and ramps.

“In my opinion and only my opinion is they are changing because of Raleigh, Winston-Salem and Greensboro people getting to the beach faster,” said Paula Wade, who regularly drives on the road.

Wade is not in favor for the changes, but she is also not wrong.

NCDOT project engineer Robby Taylor said the new interchange could cut down on accidents and provide faster hurricane evacuation routes

“It would actually create a freeway facility from Raleigh all the way to the port in Morehead, which would allow commerce to flow more freely,” said Taylor.

This project is still very early in development and doesn’t even have a projected construction start date until 2024.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s