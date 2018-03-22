Officials find marijuana, contraband near Tyrrell Prison Work Farm

Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT)— One hundred and ten grams of marijuana, along with other contraband, was found near the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm Wednesday night.

The prison officials noticed a suspicious vehicle was driving slowly and without headlights on Snell Road.

Officials searched the roadside, where they found the marijuana, tobacco, two packs of Newport cigarettes, two cans of Grizzly smokeless tobacco and five pack of cigars.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the marijuana and started an investigation.

Law enforcement and officials believe it was an attempt to get the contraband into the prison.

