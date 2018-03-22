Man pleads guilty to 2014 fatal shooting in Duplin County

DUPLIN, N.C. (WNCT)— A man plead guilty to a 2014 fatal shooting in Duplin County Superior Court Thursday.

James Earl Newton Jr., 29, plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and first-degree arson in Duplin County Superior Court.

Judge Albert Kirby from Sampson County sentenced Newton for 14-19 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Warsaw police officer Leigh Combs was driving her patrol car on HWY 24 near the Warsaw KFC when she saw McKinley Beatty Jr.’s body in the road.

Beatty was transported to the Duplin General Hospital where he was pronounced dead due to multiple gun shots wounds.

He had also suffered from road rash.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office found video surveillance that showed Beatty getting into the backseat of a vehicle that belonged to Newton’s mother.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department later found the car burned and with three of the doors removed.

When Newton was arrested, he told law enforcement he shot Beatty in self defense.

The first-degree arson charge stems for a fire Newton set in the Duplin County Jail in 2015 after his arrest.

