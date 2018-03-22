First Alert Forecast: Quiet and sunny to end the week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Staying quiet for the next few days before another system moves through. Click on the video for complete weather details. 

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. It will be breezy at times.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear with lows in the 30s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies will stay mostly sunny for the day on Friday. A new low pressure system will move through the area Saturday into Sunday with temps in the 50s.

 

