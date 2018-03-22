ECU students and staff remember the Holocaust

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Holocaust was remembered during several events at ECU Thursday afternoon.

Students took turns reading a memorial list of Jewish people killed in the concentration camps of the Germans during World War II.

Later in the evening, ECU Dental School Assistant Dean Geralyn Crain told stories from her mother’s book about life during the Holocaust.

Both of Crain’s parents survived the camps and met after their release.

Crain said it’s important for people of all ages to take the time to continue to learn about the holocaust. “The beginning of those sentiments often begin with feelings of discrimination taken to an extreme degree, in part is what led to the Holocaust that my parents experienced.”

A candlelight prayer vigil was also held later in the evening.