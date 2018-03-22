Deputies: Goldsboro man arrested after stealing cars

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT)— A Goldsboro man has been arrested after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said he was involved in a car-stealing operation.

Kelvin H. Williams, 45, faces charges for stolen motor vehicles, cocaine possession, drug paraphernalia, identity theft and felony conspiracy.

Deputies said Williams worked with a man named Theodore Robinson to steal the cars.

Robinson was arrested on November 24.

The majority of the stolen vehicles were from Wayne and Johnston County, officials said.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Investigators informed that they recovered 13 vehicles with altered identification numbers.

Williams was sent to Cumberland County Detention Center.