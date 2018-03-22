Candidates for District 8 debate in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Candidates for North Carolina District 8 debated their platforms in Greenville Thursday evening.

The debate brought most of the candidates to the table.

Democratic candidates Mildred Council, Ernest Reeves, and Kandie Smith were all in attendance.

The Republican candidate, Brenda Smith was not.

Items for debate ranged from school safety to discussions on North Carolina’s infamous “bathroom bill.”

However, it was the debate over Greenville’s red light camera system that brought up the most difference in response.

Candidate Ernest Reeves said the system is made to take people’s money.

“I think it’s a travesty that they even put up red light cameras here in Greenville,” said Reeves. “I understand we have a lot of crashes and we need to address that problem, but I made it very clear when I ran for mayor and I ran for the US Congress I don’t like seeing people being nickel and dimed to death.”

Candidate Mildred Council currently serves on Pitt County’s Board of Education.

Council said she liked the idea of the money going toward Pitt County Schools.

“With our board, we decided to approve it because we found out those funds would be given to public education so we felt this would help some of the needs of our children,” said Council.

Kandie Smith currently serves on Greenville’s City Council.

She said she voted against the system as a councilmember; partly because she doesn’t know exactly how schools would be allowed use the money.

“It was a four-to-two vote and I voted no,” said Smith. “Because the citizens I serve did not want it and so I vote according to what the citizens want. Do I want the accidents to stop? Of course I do. But several things I did not like about it.”