Body of missing fisherman found in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The body of a missing fisherman was found Thursday afternoon, according the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Neil Simmons, 44, had been missing since Saturday after gong on a fishing trip along the Trent River-just off Oak Grove Rd. outside Pollocksville.

Multiple agencies had been searching for Simmons for days after his boat was found Monday.

A dive team from Atlantic Beach joined the search on Wednesday with sonar equipment.

Investigators have not released any other details into this incident.