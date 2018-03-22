Body of missing fisherman found in Jones Co.

WNCT Staff Published:

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The body of a missing fisherman was found Thursday afternoon, according the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Neil Simmons, 44, had been missing since Saturday after gong on a fishing trip along the Trent River-just off Oak Grove Rd. outside Pollocksville.

Multiple agencies had been searching for Simmons for days after his boat was found Monday.

A dive team from Atlantic Beach joined the search on Wednesday with sonar equipment.

Investigators have not released any other details into this incident.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s