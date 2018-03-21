Washington Fire-Rescue-EMS Department enhancing fire safety program

By Published:

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Back here in the east, Washington Fire-Rescue-EMS Department is trying to secure funding for a new “Sparky the Dog” costume and an inflatable fire safety house.

Both are used to enhance fire safety for kids.

All together they will cost $17,000.

They have been applying for federal grants, plus the city will have to contribute a 5% match to the total funding.

“Starting with the young children, it’s very important because those lessons they learn when they are young, they grow up with them,” said Washington fire chief, Robbie Rose. “They carry them home. So that’s the single biggest aspect of what we do here is fire safety education.”

They will have to wait for grant approval now, which could be several months.

