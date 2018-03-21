Up to 6 inches of snow expected in North Carolina mountains

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Spring started this week but there is still plenty of winter in North Carolina.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for 10 counties in western and northwestern North Carolina. A winter weather advisory is in effect for 28 counties in northern and central North Carolina.

Forecasters say up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow is expected around Boone. UP to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of snow is possible in Asheville. One 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow was forecast from Winston-Salem to Durham.

The snowfall prompted schools to close in a number of counties. Other schools planned to open later than usual.

No significant power outages have been reported.