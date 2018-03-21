Students explore options in medical field during Students@Work Week

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A handful of middle school aged students in Lenoir County stepped away from the classroom Wednesday for a look inside the medical field.

A group of 10 kids shadowed many different career options Wednesday at UNC Lenoir Health Care.

The program is an extension of the teachers at work program held over the summer.

The students from Rochelle Middle and Contentnea-Savannah K-8 School learned from dietitians, physical therapists and radiologists.

Leaders said the goal is to show these kids that there is more to offer inside a hospital besides doctors and nurses.

Stephanie Harrell went through the teachers at work program this past summer.

She said every student here has expressed interest in the medical field.

“I hope they learn specifically what it takes to be successful in that job that they are interested,” said Harrell.

Bryan Letchworth is one of 10 students chosen.

He said he wants to be a neurosurgeon and appreciates the hands on experience.

“Especially in the career path that you want to take I think is a lot better than learning in a classroom, and I think it really helps you get a better understanding of the career and how you do everything on a daily basis,” said Letchworth.

Students say they appreciate getting hands on experience and to see what there is to offer and what they can work towards.