Search for missing Jones County fisherman continues

By Published:

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- Relatives of 44-year-old Neil Simmons say they have not heard from or seen him since Saturday.

“He’s an outdoors person, you know he’s a good swimmer and I just want him to come home,” said Hilda Simmons, aunt to missing fisherman.

Simmons went fishing alone on Trent River- just off Oak Grove Road outside of Pollocksville. His boat has been found.

Emergency agencies from several counties have been searching on water and in the surrounding woods. Today, a dive team arrived from Atlantic Beach, along with their sonar equipment.

Relatives say Simmons is an active outdoorsman. They have not left the river bank or stopped praying for his return.

“I’m praying if he’s in the water that the water will release him,” said Hilda Simmons, “and if he’s in the woods then that whoever is in the woods can find him”

Officials and dive teams will continue the search into the night.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s