Search for missing Jones County fisherman continues

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- Relatives of 44-year-old Neil Simmons say they have not heard from or seen him since Saturday.

“He’s an outdoors person, you know he’s a good swimmer and I just want him to come home,” said Hilda Simmons, aunt to missing fisherman.

Simmons went fishing alone on Trent River- just off Oak Grove Road outside of Pollocksville. His boat has been found.

Emergency agencies from several counties have been searching on water and in the surrounding woods. Today, a dive team arrived from Atlantic Beach, along with their sonar equipment.

Relatives say Simmons is an active outdoorsman. They have not left the river bank or stopped praying for his return.

“I’m praying if he’s in the water that the water will release him,” said Hilda Simmons, “and if he’s in the woods then that whoever is in the woods can find him”

Officials and dive teams will continue the search into the night.