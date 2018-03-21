Salvation Army opens new temporary building in Jacksonville

By Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday, the Salvation Army unveiled a new Worship and Community Center building in Jacksonville.

The city of Jacksonville gave the Salvation Army five years to stay in this temporary building while they raise the money to build a permanent structure on the land.

Captain Jon-Phil Winter is a Corps Officer for the Salvation Army. He said the goal is to eventually consolidate all of the Salvation Army’s Jacksonville services into one location.

“Sometimes when we have things dotted all around in different locations,” said Winter, “people don’t always put that together. And so we would like people to see that our spiritual work, our social service work, they go hand in hand together.”

The center will be open to anyone in the community for church services starting Sunday at 11 a.m.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s