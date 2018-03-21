Salvation Army opens new temporary building in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday, the Salvation Army unveiled a new Worship and Community Center building in Jacksonville.

The city of Jacksonville gave the Salvation Army five years to stay in this temporary building while they raise the money to build a permanent structure on the land.

Captain Jon-Phil Winter is a Corps Officer for the Salvation Army. He said the goal is to eventually consolidate all of the Salvation Army’s Jacksonville services into one location.

“Sometimes when we have things dotted all around in different locations,” said Winter, “people don’t always put that together. And so we would like people to see that our spiritual work, our social service work, they go hand in hand together.”

The center will be open to anyone in the community for church services starting Sunday at 11 a.m.

