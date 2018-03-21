Reports: Austin bombing suspect dead

By Published:
FBI agents work the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 18, 2018. At least a few people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital late Sunday, after three package bombs detonated this month in other parts of the city, killing two people and injuring two others. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP/KEYE) – ATF says it is with FBI, Austin Police “at the scene of the individual suspected in the “package bomb murders.”

Sources with APD confirm to CBS Austin that the Austin bombing suspect who has terrorized the city since March 2nd is believed to be dead in an incident involving officers along I-35 in Round Rock.

Sources say police were closing in on the suspect when he killed himself by detonating some sort of explosive device.

The five connected explosions killed two people and injured six others. They began on March 2nd.

Surveillance video from the FedEx Office store on Brodie Lane in South Austin helped investigators zero in on the person of interest who is now reportedly dead.

 

 

