Pitt County Board of Education considers adding secure corridors to all schools

PITT COUNTY, N.C.(WNCT) – Pitt County school leaders are taking a closer look at ways to make entryways safer.

This week, the Board of Education discussed adding corridors for all schools.

They said they would begin by adding them to all the high schools in the county, then expand to the rest of the schools.

Officials said they are in the process of putting together bid packs for the 35 schools in the county without corridors.

Only a few Pitt County schools have them currently.

With the new plan, people will have to go into an office area to check in instead of freely entering the school.

Parents said they are experiencing heightened awareness of safety following recent school threats and violence, and they are happy to see the school board taking action.

“As a parent of children in Pitt county schools, I feel very confident that our school system is taking safety so seriously that they are listening to the comments of parents, that they are already implementing so many measures to keep our schools safe and they recognize the need for improvement and doing what they can to implement those improvements,” Kylene Dibble, executive director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County, said.

The school board said they hope to have corridors added to the six high schools sometime this summer.

The cost of the project is nearly $1 million which will need to be approved by county commissioners.