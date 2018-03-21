Pirates knock off Duke in first ever meeting, 4-1

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Pirates continued their winning ways Wednesday, downing Duke 4-1 in the teams’ first-ever matchup on the softball diamond.

Team Records

ECU: 14-16

Duke: 16-12

How It Happened: Duke loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the first, but freshman RHP Erin Poepping induced a pop up to first base to escape the inning unharmed. In the home half of the frame, freshman outfielder Tyler King led off with a sharp single to left field. With two outs on the board, redshirt sophomore infielder Tate McClellan launched a 2-1 offering high over the wall in left to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead after one complete.

ECU turned a big double play in the top of the fourth to preserve its two-run lead and redshirt senior catcher Alex Mycek hit a one-out solo home run to left in the bottom of the inning to put the Pirates ahead 3-0. ECU later loaded the bases with two outs and King worked a walk on a 3-1 count to score senior infielder Karlie Smith and give the Pirates a 4-0 advantage.

The Blue Devils scratched across their lone run of the contest via a Raine Wilson RBI single and later threatened further with runners on the corners and one out. However, redshirt junior RHP Ashley Cruise doused the flames with a fielder’s choice for the second out and a fly ball to right to hold Duke to just one run in the inning. Freshman RHP Whitney Sanford tossed two scoreless frames to close out the victory and earn the two-inning save.

Pitchers of Record

WP – Erin Poepping (7-6)

LP – Peyton St. George (4-4)

Save – Whitney Sanford (1)

ECU Top Performers

Tate McClellan: 1-for-3, Run, 2 RBI, HR

Alex Mycek: 2-for-3, Run, RBI, HR

Whitney Sanford: 2.0 IP, 0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Walks, 1 Strikeout

Duke Top Performers

Jameson Kavel: 2-for-4, Run

Raine Wilson: 1-for-3, RBI, Walk

Amelia Wiercioch: 2.2 IP, 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 2 Walks, Strikeout

Things to Note

ECU won its 1,400th game in program history and has emerged victorious in eight of its last nine overall.

Sanford collected her first collegiate save.

The Pirates upped their season home run total to 23 and have hit 87 long balls since the start of the 2017 campaign.

ECU improved to 6-6 at home while Duke fell to 2-7 in true road games.

The Pirates recorded three two-out RBI while the Blue Devils stranded nine runners on base.

Up Next: ECU opens its American Athletic Conference slate this weekend with a three-game home series against Houston. The Pirates and Cougars open the set Friday at 6 p.m. inside the ECU Softball Stadium.