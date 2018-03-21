Pirate football moves closer to spring game

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Third-year head coach Scottie Montgomery and staff carried out their final weekday practice script as ECU turned in its last full-pad workout of the spring Wednesday afternoon on Hight Field inside the Cliff Moore Practice Complex.

The 90-minute session will be followed by a light outing in shorts and helmets Friday before closing camp at 1 p.m. Saturday with the playing of the annual Purple-Gold Game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

“It was a good day with a lot of energy,” Montgomery said. “I think everyone was excited about the team selections (Purple-Gold Game) and it carried over to practice. I was happy with the way our defensive front was able to maintain the line of scrimmage, and offensively, Reid (Herring) showed a lot of mobility in the pocket and we were able to see Holton’s (Ahlers) ability to throw the long ball today.”

Strategically placed between individual and unit periods were customary pass skeleton, redzone, situational (first-and-10) and full team segments keying on both run and pass packages.

Pirate quarterbacks combined on a 20-of-28, 283-yard passing performance during the three team-on-team periods. Herring was a sharp 13-of-16 for 183 yards with a long of 38 to Mydreon Vines, while Kingsley Ifedi added 57 yards – 37 coming on a scoring toss to Jonathan Johnson.

Michael Witherspoon and Tony Baird provided the defensive highlights with an interception and sack, respectively.

NOTES: Prior to Wednesday’s practice, Montgomery and head coaches for the Purple (offensive coordinator Tony Petersen) and Gold (defensive coordinator David Blackwell) squads, along with Pirate captains, conducted a draft to select rosters for Saturday’s contest – a first since the early 2000s … Complete lineups, along with game format details and officiating assignments, will be released Friday … Walk-on hopeful Cam Coleman broke off the longest rush of the afternoon with a 22-yarder … Ahlers, who had four carries for 20 yards on the ground, was 4-of-7 for 47 yards and had a pass picked off, while Ifedi completed 3-of-5 throws … CB Corey Seargent, LB Ray Tillman and PK Jake Verity all returned to full action after missing Monday’s practice with injuries … OL Peyton Winstead participated in limited contact work, while RB Trace Christian and WR Deondre Farrier sat out Wednesday’s session.

ECU’S 2018 SPRING PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Next Workout: Friday, March 23 (4:30-5:45 p.m.)

Remaining Workouts: March 24 (Purple-Gold Game, 1:00 p.m.)