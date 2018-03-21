Onslow County launches first ever Citizen’s Academy

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County is launching its first ever Citizen’s Academy with a goal to teach citizens about county agencies.

The Sheriff’s Department, the Board of Commissioners, Taxation, Planning, Emergency Services, and even Animal Services. Nearly every need within Onslow County is fulfilled by county agencies.

Lisa Whitman-Grice, Onslow County Museum Director said “we want to make sure that people understand that we are working as efficiently and as effectively as we can on their behalf.”

That’s why the county is giving citizens a chance see how they really operate with their first ever Citizens Academy.

The county said the goal of the program is to be transparent with citizens and give them an inside, hands-on look at the agencies that are working for them.

Residents will get the opportunity to learn about everything from the County Museum to the Board of Commissioners.

“This is the story that we tell everyday,” said Grice. “The role and the story of Onslow County. We begin in the prehistoric and we carry it forward, but so much of that story is the role of county government.”

Tyler Karcher of the Soil and Water Conservation Department said the academy will give residents a chance to learn about resources that are available to them that they may not be taking advantage of.

“There’s really a lot that we can do,” said Karcher, “to help with your issues on your farm, or your house if you have erosion issues, or something like that. We can be that point of contact. We come out free of charge and provide that free technical assistance on how you can manage your issues.”

The academy will take place Wednesday nights from four to six thirty p.m. from April 25th through May 23rd in Onslow County.

The academy is accepting applications online now at http://www.onslowcountync.gov.