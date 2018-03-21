New system has success keeping sex offenders out of Pitt Co. Schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new system implemented at the beginning of the school year in Pitt County Schools is already having success.

The district switched over to a new check-in program called Raptor. Each time a visitor comes to a school, they’re required to scan their ID. The Raptor system then checks to see if that person is on the sex offender registry.

“That creates a safer school district, a safer environment so that parents and staff can have peace of mind,” said Travis Lewis with Pitt Co. Schools.

In just the first few months, Raptor has flagged and prevented 10 registered sex offenders from gaining access to county schools.

The majority of incidents have taken place at elementary and middle schools.

“It’s more or less a 75 percentile in the K-8 setting,” said Jeff Hudson, security specialist for Pitt Co. Schools.

Parents in the county were notified about the system change at the beginning of the year. Brittany Acklin has a young student in county schools and said she’s always supported measure to enhance safety. She is a fan of the Raptor system.

“Because they stopped them, it makes me feel at ease that they had the system in place,” Acklin said.

The start-up cost for Raptor in Pitt County was around $85,000. That cost will be reduced to about $20,000 each year after.

The school district is now looking at the possibility of expanding the system in all county schools to also check the criminal history of visitors.

“When chaperones are going on trips, we do a background check so we can get into the criminal backgrounds,” Hudson said.

Raptor is operating in all Pitt County schools.

