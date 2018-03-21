“First Alert Weather Day”: Cold temperatures may provide a brief wintry mix today and tonight

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” continues today. Complex storm system will bring potential of a winter mix. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy this morning and damp. There may be a few scattered showers with snow or sleet mixed in with no accumulation. Temperatures are chilly, in the lower to mid 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast. Winds are breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph so it will feel chillier.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Rain may transition into winter mix as colder air arrives. Highs in the 40’s, It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts so it will feel colder through the day.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain cloudy with a few scattered showers along with snowflakes mixed in. We aren’t expecting any accumulation. Temperatures will be chilly and breezy, in the lower to mid 30s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 50’s.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 40% 38 ° F precip: 50% 39 ° F precip: 40% 41 ° F precip: 40% 43 ° F precip: 40% 42 ° F precip: 40% 44 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 30% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 20% 39 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast