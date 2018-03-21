“First Alert Weather Day”: Cold temperatures may provide a brief wintry mix today and tonight

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: “First Alert Weather Day” continues today. Complex storm system will bring potential of a winter mix. Click on the video for complete weather details. 

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy this morning and damp. There may be a few scattered showers with snow or sleet mixed in with no accumulation. Temperatures are chilly, in the lower to mid 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast. Winds are breezy, out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph so it will feel chillier.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Rain may transition into winter mix as colder air arrives. Highs in the 40’s, It will be breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts so it will feel colder through the day.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain cloudy with a few scattered showers along with snowflakes mixed in. We aren’t expecting any accumulation. Temperatures will be chilly and breezy, in the lower to mid 30s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 50’s.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
38° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
38° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
38° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
37° F
precip:
40%
10am
Wed
38° F
precip:
50%
11am
Wed
39° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Wed
45° F
precip:
30%
5pm
Wed
45° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
39° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
39° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
37° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
36° F
precip:
10%
3am
Thu
35° F
precip:
10%
4am
Thu
35° F
precip:
10%
5am
Thu
35° F
precip:
10%
6am
Thu
34° F
precip:
10%
7am
Thu
35° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
35° F
precip:
10%
9am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
