ECU employees find body of dead woman inside home owned by university

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU facilities employees found a dead woman inside a vacant home owned by the university Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered around 8 a.m. at 202 E. Ninth Street.

ECU Police are investigating the incident with the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation.

At this time, no foul play is suspected but the investigation is ongoing.

The woman was not affiliated with the university and police believe she was homeless.

The name of the woman is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The home is located at the planned site for ECU’s Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building.