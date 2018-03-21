Deputies save man, two dogs after car overturns in Tyrrell County

By Published:

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT)— A man and two dogs were trapped when a car overturned in a canal on U.S. 64 just west of the Alligator River Bridge in Tyrrell County Wednesday morning.

They were unable to get out of the car due to the water that was coming into the vehicle, deputies said.

The deputies knocked the front window and were able to save the man and the two dogs.

The driver was identified as Jaime Carpio Jr., 36, of Manteo and was charged for driving while impaired by the NC Highway Patrol, authorities said.

Carpio was then taken to the Dare County Detention Center and was given a $4,000 bond.

Tyrrell County Sheriff Darryl Liverman commended the two deputies for risking their lives.

