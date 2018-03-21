Data firm involved in Trump campaign had N Carolina clients

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A data mining firm that worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign was hired previously by North Carolina Republicans. That’s gotten the attention of Democrats questioning what state GOP clients knew about information the company collected.

Campaign finance data show Cambridge Analytica was paid by U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis’ 2014 campaign, as well as Rep. Patrick McHenry’s campaign and the state Republican Party that same year.

Published reports allege Cambridge improperly obtained information from 50 million Facebook users to try to influence elections. Cambridge and Trump’s campaign deny wrongdoing.

State Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin told reporters Tuesday that Tillis and others have a lot to answer for.

Tillis said in a statement that Cambridge provided “limited services” and it would be “deeply disturbing” if a vendor didn’t provide lawful services.