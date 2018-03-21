Carteret County approves new school intelligence liaison detective

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners met on Monday night and voted to approve a new detective position for the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

The new position will allow the Sheriff to reassign a current detective to serve as the School Intelligence Liaison Detective.

Lieutenant Michale Panzerella is set to be the first to serve in the position.

Panzarella, a 26-year law enforcement veteran, was picked from within the Sheriff’s Office staff for the newly created post. Lt. Panzarella is a former school resource officer and has been a detective with the Sheriff’s Office for over 11 years. Lt. Panzarella began serving as the School Intelligence Liaison Detective on Tuesday, March 20th.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said the move is in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Sheriff Buck told county commissioners the position will be a single point of contact for all law enforcement agencies, officers, and school resource officers.

“One of the challenges we face is there are 9 local law enforcement agencies in Carteret County and this creates a number of different issues regarding jurisdiction and the sharing of information across jurisdictions,” said Asa Buck, Sheriff of Carteret County. “Today, more than ever, we have to be in a good position to share information pertinent to school threats between law enforcement agencies and ensure all stakeholders are on the same page with regard to threats made on our schools.”

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said the liaison detective will conduct school threat related investigations, juvenile related investigations, speak with the school principals, review safety plans at each school, speak with teachers and staff and provide training to foster a better understanding of the law enforcement function to maintain a secure learning environment.