Boating safety classes begin for the start of the spring season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — To keep boaters safe out on the water, spring “boating safety” classes have started in Washington.

They will be discussing topics such as boat terminology, safe and best practices if there were an accident and legal requirements.

It’s to make sure people are being safe on the water, as well as having fun.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary will be offering this course once a month.

“It’s a state requirement in North Carolina,” said commander of Flotilla 20-06, Andy Anderson. “That everyone who operates a boat 10 horsepower or greater and is born after one January 1988, you have to complete a course like this.”

Tonight, March 21st, there is a class being held at 6:30 P.M. at Warren Airport, as well as tomorrow March 22nd.

This is open to the public and free of charge.