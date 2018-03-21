Beaufort County teacher wins state educator award

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A teacher in Beaufort County is making headlines for winning Outstanding Educator across the state for math, technology and science.

Superintendent Don Phipps says it is basically teacher of the year for STEM for grades 9 through 16 which includes college.

Amy Bennett teaches at Ed Tech, Beaufort County’s alternative school.

She said while she is excited about the honor, it is all about her students.

“I want to make a difference in them, a lot of people give up on them because they are troubled kids and don’t always make the best decisions, but I want them to know that they can change the course of their future,” Bennett said.

The announcement was made at the Beaufort County school board meeting Monday night.

Bennett will travel to Raleigh at the end of April to receive the official award.

