4 arrested in connection with death of Edgecombe Co. deputy

CBS 17 Staff Published: Updated:

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of an Edgecombe County deputy who was killed in a traffic collision on March 11.

Deputy David Manning lost control of his vehicle and crashed head-on into traffic as he attempted to pull over an intoxicated driver.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol asked for the Alcohol Law Enforcement’s help in the investigation into the fatal crash.

ALE special agents gathered evidence at Melanie’s Place, an ABC permitted business in Tarboro, officials said.

That investigation revealed Richard Howard Walters, 33, of Pinetops, spend six hours drinking at the establishment on the day of the accident.

Officials said Walters crash his vehicle just .02 miles from where Manning crashed.

“We obtained evidence that Walters purchased and consumed the equivalent of 16 malt beverages before driving away from Melanie’s Place,” said Eric Swain, special agent in charge of ALE’s Greenville district. “Even though Walters was in an intoxicated state, he was served malt beverages until the bar closed.”

Melanie Johnson, of Melanie’s Place and another employee,  Cindy Mendenhall, said to have “tried to minimize the truth of Walters’ intoxication.

Both were charged with obstruction of justice.

Walters was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while impaired.

Kristen Harrell, 35, of Pinetops was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mendenhall, 34, of Tarboro was charged with common law obstruction of justice, sale to intoxicated, and aid and abet DWI.

Johnson, 47, of Tarboro was charged with common law obstruction of justice and allow the violation to occur.

“This great investigative work is an example of the commitment our state law enforcement agencies have each and every day, said Fst. Sgt. G.E. Rhew. “Our approach at bringing these individuals to justice is based on the collaborative efforts of multiple agencies to ensure that this and every case is treated with the utmost attention.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s