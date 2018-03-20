Onslow County medical services partner to learn from each other

By Published:

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — When military and civilian medical care team up, everybody wins.

That’s the idea behind a new partnership between Onslow County EMS and Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

The partnership will allow Navy corpsmen and county EMS workers to go on ambulance ride-alongs together to learn medical skills from one another.

Commander Joseph Kotora from the Naval Medical Center said the partnership puts Onslow County on the cutting edge of civilian and military medical collaborations.

“As far as I know,” said Kotora, “this is one of the strongest relationships in the United States where military and civilian healthcare are integrating on a daily basis.”

The first ride-along hasn’t officially been planned yet, but the county is working on planning more trainings between the two groups in the future.

