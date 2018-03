GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department said one man was shot in the leg on Peed Drive Tuesday afternoon.

The man was taken to Vidant Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

GPD said the victim is unwilling to provide information to aid in the investigation at this point.

The investigation is ongoing into what led to the shooting.

