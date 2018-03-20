NCDOT gives updates to roadway projects in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — At Monday’s Greenville City Council working session the North Carolina Department of Transportation provided updates to several of its projects.
One of the biggest, and closest to completion, is the 10th Street connector.
The NCDOT said the project is 78 percent complete and they plan to have the bridge open in November.
The project will cost 59 million dollars when finished.
William Kincannon is the division construction engineer with the NCDOT and said one of the obstacles they are running into is unknown utilities.
“We continue to find old utilities that are problematic in trying to figure out what to do with them,” said Kincannon. “So, that kind of impacts the timeline.”
The NCDOT announced their plan for repaving city streets.
They are sent to spend more than nine million dollars on paving over the next three years.
Other projects highlighted include:
Evans Street/ Old Tar Road
- 37 million dollar total cost including Right of Way
- Widening from Greenville Blvd. to Worthington Rd./Cooper St.
- Currently 25 percent complete
- Right of Way in 2018
- Construction in 2020
- NCDOT preparing to meet with the public and show current impacts
- Will include bike and pedestrian features
Allen Road
- 25.4 million dollar total cost including Right of Way
- Widening from Greenville Blvd. to Stantonsburg Road
- Currently 65 percent complete
- Right of Way in 2018
- Construction in 2021
- Next local officials and public meeting on March 29, 2018
- Set to widen to the eastern side of the road. Maintains the current western edge
Dickenson Avenue construction sequence
- Coordinate with 10th Street connector completion
- Night work required for Memorial Drive to 14th Street set as current limits
- Day work for a section from Reade Circle and 14th Street.
Charles Boulevard – NC 43
- 31 million dollar costs including Right of Way
- Widening from Firetower Road to Worthington Road
- Currently 15 percent complete
- Right of Way set for 2020
- Construction set for 2022
- Local officials and public meeting early summer 2018
West 5th Street at Memorial Drive
- 1.5 million dollar costs with Right of Way
- Upgrade current intersection adding a turn lane in the SW quadrant
- Upgraded sidewalks
- Construction November 2018
Southwest Bypass
- 200 million dollar cost including Right of Way
- Currently 53 percent complete
- Estimated open to traffic in November 2018
- Stantonsburg & Memorial – changing traffic alignment in June 2018
- Sidewalk and curb construction starting up again
Tar River Bridge
- 10 million dollar total costs with Right of Way
- Bridge replacement of NB Bridge on US13 Memorial Boulevard
- Currently 20 percent complete
- Right of Way set for 2018
- Construction set for 2020 after SW Bypass
- On-site detour during construction, bridge reduced to two lanes