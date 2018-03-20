NCDOT gives updates to roadway projects in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — At Monday’s Greenville City Council working session the North Carolina Department of Transportation provided updates to several of its projects.

One of the biggest, and closest to completion, is the 10th Street connector.

The NCDOT said the project is 78 percent complete and they plan to have the bridge open in November.

The project will cost 59 million dollars when finished.

William Kincannon is the division construction engineer with the NCDOT and said one of the obstacles they are running into is unknown utilities.

“We continue to find old utilities that are problematic in trying to figure out what to do with them,” said Kincannon. “So, that kind of impacts the timeline.”

The NCDOT announced their plan for repaving city streets.

They are sent to spend more than nine million dollars on paving over the next three years.

Other projects highlighted include:

Evans Street/ Old Tar Road

37 million dollar total cost including Right of Way

Widening from Greenville Blvd. to Worthington Rd./Cooper St.

Currently 25 percent complete

Right of Way in 2018

Construction in 2020

NCDOT preparing to meet with the public and show current impacts

Will include bike and pedestrian features

Allen Road

25.4 million dollar total cost including Right of Way

Widening from Greenville Blvd. to Stantonsburg Road

Currently 65 percent complete

Right of Way in 2018

Construction in 2021

Next local officials and public meeting on March 29, 2018

Set to widen to the eastern side of the road. Maintains the current western edge

Dickenson Avenue construction sequence

Coordinate with 10th Street connector completion

Night work required for Memorial Drive to 14th Street set as current limits

Day work for a section from Reade Circle and 14th Street.

Charles Boulevard – NC 43

31 million dollar costs including Right of Way

Widening from Firetower Road to Worthington Road

Currently 15 percent complete

Right of Way set for 2020

Construction set for 2022

Local officials and public meeting early summer 2018

West 5th Street at Memorial Drive

1.5 million dollar costs with Right of Way

Upgrade current intersection adding a turn lane in the SW quadrant

Upgraded sidewalks

Construction November 2018

Southwest Bypass

200 million dollar cost including Right of Way

Currently 53 percent complete

Estimated open to traffic in November 2018

Stantonsburg & Memorial – changing traffic alignment in June 2018

Sidewalk and curb construction starting up again

Tar River Bridge

10 million dollar total costs with Right of Way

Bridge replacement of NB Bridge on US13 Memorial Boulevard

Currently 20 percent complete

Right of Way set for 2018

Construction set for 2020 after SW Bypass

On-site detour during construction, bridge reduced to two lanes