KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Mad Hatter restaurant celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting in Kinston Tuesday.

City officials and community members were on-hand.

The eatery specializes in American food such as wings and burgers.

Owners Brad and Jackie Elmore, with their partners Chris and Nicole Moore, said Tom Petty’s “Don’t Come Around Here No More” video inspired their restaurant’s name.

The Mad Hatter offers indoor and outdoor seating for customers to enjoy all year round.