Local beauty salon making a difference for cancer patients

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- Hair M Porium closed for the day and hosted a workshop focusing on boosting confidence in women undergoing cancer treatment.

“I didn’t think anything of it because I was so young,” said Kimberly Miller, participant currently undergoing treatment, “”I finished chemo up end of February and I started radiation today actually.”

Last summer, Miller discovered a small lump in her chest. Just a week after her own mother was diagnosed with breast cancer, she too began the battle against the disease.

With treatment, comes side effects.

The local salon partnered with UNC Lenior Health Care Cancer Center to boost the confidence of women undergoing treatment. The beauticians at Hair M Porium are showing these ladies how to tie a turban and look wonderful doing it.

“We customized facial masks, we did a full makeup session where they actually got to apply makeup correctly,” said Shamika Hall-Williams, owner of Hair M Porium, “and after the makeup we did turbans and wig fittings.”

Brittle nails, dry skin and hair loss are just a few of the side effects associated with cancer treatment. For some patients, the effects last long after treatment.

Makevia Sutton says programs like these are an important part of the battle for women like her mother, a two time breast cancer survivor.

“When they’re going through something when they’re sick and not knowing what’s coming next,” said Makevia Sutton, daughter of breast cancer survivor, “something to just lift their spirits like this is really important.”

Both the beauticians and participants say they took away the same special message from this program.

“That no matter what you can make yourself look beautiful,” said Kimberly Miller.

Hair M Porium and UNC Lenoir Health Care Cancer Center plans to host more programs like these in the future.

If you would like to get involved with the program, contact Meagan Evans at 252-522-7600 or Hair M Porium Salon at 252-527-1010.