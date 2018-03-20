Local agencies urge residents to take precaution amid recent explosions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local agencies are asking customers to be on alert for suspicious packages.

It comes after a package believed to be bound for Austin exploded early Tuesday morning at a FedEx facility.

Texas Police have said the bombing campaign in Austin is the work of a skilled bomber or bombers, and they have expressed concerns that whoever is responsible has recently shifted tactics.

According to local law enforcement, being cautious and taking precautions is the best weapon against potential explosions.

Judy Bryant has received her fair share of packages. But, after the recent blasts, she’s decided to take a step back from online shopping.

“If anything came to the front porch, I would probably call my son Bill, and say there’s a package on the front porch.”

Those are just a few emotions from some Pitt County residents, after the series explosions.

“Its just a shame that some people in the world have gotten to the point of hurting and killing other people,” said Bryant. “If you get a package, just don’t open it, at least that’s what I do.”

Bryant is taking one of the many safety precautions for residents.

Nine on your side reached out to FedEx for a comment and they issued this statement.

“The safety and security measures in place across the FedEx networks are designed to protect the safety of our people, customers, and communities, and to assist law enforcement as appropriate.”

In Pitt County, it’s local law enforcement agencies job to protect customers.

Lieutenant Kip Gaskins is the public information officer for Pitt County’s Sheriff Office.

“Law enforcement can sure come out and check it out if you feel uncomfortable about it,” said Lt. Gaskins. “It’s beneficial for customers because they don’t have to check it out themselves and they can come to us when they’re in need.”

Lieutenant Gaskins also says when you receive a concerning package, to make sure to isolate the package as soon as possible. Never smell or taste a suspicious package. Be sure to call 9-11 right away to let the police handle it.