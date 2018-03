GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hazing expert Dr. Gentry McCreary will address Greek organization Tuesday night at ECU.

Dr. McCreary will address common myths involved with hazing.

This comes after 3 ECU fraternities were shut down in the past year.

The event will take place at the Wright Auditorium at 8pm.

The event is hosted by the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities and The Office Of Greek Life.