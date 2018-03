GREENVILLE, N.C. – (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department is investigating a reported threat made on social media against J.H. Rose High School.

They have not found it to be credible at this time.

J.H. Rose has been placed on a modified lockdown as a precaution.

There will also be an increased law enforcement presence at the school until further notice.

WNCT will continue to follow this story for the latest developments.