Former ECU star Zay Jones arrested after incident in LA

WIVB Staff & WNCT Staff Published:

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WIVB & WNCT) – According to TMZ, Buffalo Bills wide receiver and former ECU all-American Zay Jones was arrested Monday night in Los Angeles.

According to the LA County Sheriff’s office, Jones was arrested at 11:40 Monday night and booked close to 1 a.m by the LAPD.

“We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones,” the Bills said in a statement. “We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment.”

According to TMZ, Jones was involved in a struggle with brother Cayleb, who was reportedly trying to prevent the 22-year-old from jumping out a 30th floor window.

Jones struggled his rookie season, catching just 27 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns, and underwent shoulder surgery in January.  He was selected in the second round by the Bills in the 2017 draft.

Jones ended his career at ECU as the all-time receptions leader in NCAA Division I.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s