Former ECU star Zay Jones arrested after incident in LA

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WIVB & WNCT) – According to TMZ, Buffalo Bills wide receiver and former ECU all-American Zay Jones was arrested Monday night in Los Angeles.

According to the LA County Sheriff’s office, Jones was arrested at 11:40 Monday night and booked close to 1 a.m by the LAPD.

“We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones,” the Bills said in a statement. “We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment.”

According to TMZ, Jones was involved in a struggle with brother Cayleb, who was reportedly trying to prevent the 22-year-old from jumping out a 30th floor window.

Jones struggled his rookie season, catching just 27 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns, and underwent shoulder surgery in January. He was selected in the second round by the Bills in the 2017 draft.

Jones ended his career at ECU as the all-time receptions leader in NCAA Division I.