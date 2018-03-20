First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this morning and again this evening

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: “A First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect today through Wednesday. Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and a wintry mix all expected to impact the east through mid-week. Click on the video for complete weather details. 

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. Temperatures are warm, in the 50s and 60s. Winds are on the lighter side, except withing thunderstorms. Storms look to exit the area by mid-late morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: A re-emergence of storms are likely this afternoon into the evening as a cold front moves through. A few storms could be strong to severe and could contain gusty winds and small hail and an isolated tornado. Highs will climb into the 60s. Winds may be breezy through the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, may be breezy at times with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures are much colder, in the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: There is the chance for a rain snow mix late Wednesday night as another disturbance moves through the area. Highs for Wednesday will be in the 40s. The sunshine will return for the second half of the week with highs in the 50s.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

5am
Tue
58° F
precip:
50%
6am
Tue
58° F
precip:
90%
7am
Tue
59° F
precip:
100%
8am
Tue
60° F
precip:
100%
9am
Tue
60° F
precip:
70%
10am
Tue
63° F
precip:
50%
11am
Tue
64° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
70° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
60%
10pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
70%
11pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
70%
12am
Wed
47° F
precip:
70%
1am
Wed
45° F
precip:
60%
2am
Wed
42° F
precip:
50%
3am
Wed
42° F
precip:
50%
4am
Wed
41° F
precip:
40%
5am
Wed
40° F
precip:
50%
6am
Wed
40° F
precip:
60%
7am
Wed
40° F
precip:
60%
8am
Wed
39° F
precip:
70%
9am
Wed
38° F
precip:
70%
10am
Wed
39° F
precip:
60%
11am
Wed
41° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
30%
3pm
Wed
45° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
30%
8pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Wed
41° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
10%
12am
Thu
40° F
precip:
10%
1am
Thu
39° F
precip:
10%
2am
Thu
38° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.