First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible this morning and again this evening

SUMMARY: “A First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect today through Wednesday. Rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and a wintry mix all expected to impact the east through mid-week. Click on the video for complete weather details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. Temperatures are warm, in the 50s and 60s. Winds are on the lighter side, except withing thunderstorms. Storms look to exit the area by mid-late morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: A re-emergence of storms are likely this afternoon into the evening as a cold front moves through. A few storms could be strong to severe and could contain gusty winds and small hail and an isolated tornado. Highs will climb into the 60s. Winds may be breezy through the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, may be breezy at times with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures are much colder, in the mid to upper 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast.

A LOOK AHEAD: There is the chance for a rain snow mix late Wednesday night as another disturbance moves through the area. Highs for Wednesday will be in the 40s. The sunshine will return for the second half of the week with highs in the 50s.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 58 ° F precip: 50% 58 ° F precip: 90% 59 ° F precip: 100% 60 ° F precip: 100% 60 ° F precip: 70% 63 ° F precip: 50% 64 ° F precip: 40% 69 ° F precip: 20% 70 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 20% 64 ° F precip: 20% 61 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 10% 55 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 40% 49 ° F precip: 60% 48 ° F precip: 70% 47 ° F precip: 70% 47 ° F precip: 70% 45 ° F precip: 60% 42 ° F precip: 50% 42 ° F precip: 50% 41 ° F precip: 40% 40 ° F precip: 50% 40 ° F precip: 60% 40 ° F precip: 60% 39 ° F precip: 70% 38 ° F precip: 70% 39 ° F precip: 60% 41 ° F precip: 50% 42 ° F precip: 40% 43 ° F precip: 40% 44 ° F precip: 30% 45 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 30% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 30% 44 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast