Expect flowers to bloom soon along ENC highways

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You may start seeing flowers bloom along highways in the East.

It is part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation Wildflower Program.

According to NCDOT, wildflower beds are installed and maintained across the state by Roadside Environmental personnel in each of the fourteen highway divisions.

Transportation supervisor Greg Rayburn said they usually bloom in mid-March, but it may be later this year due to cold weather and winter storms in January.

He said the flowers brighten the roadways and provide food for bees and hummingbirds.

“The purpose of the program is to allow for beautification for the traveling public,” Rayburn said. “The funding is provided for beautification, and we take it for the Wildflower Program.”

The program is funded by the sale of personalized license plates.

Click here to view photos of the flowers planted across North Carolina.