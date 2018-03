GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)—Due to potential inclement weather, Wednesday’s non-conference baseball game at UNC Wilmington has been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

No. 18 ECU (16-4) will be back on the diamond Friday, March 23 when it travels to No. 20 UCF to open the 2018 American Athletic Conference season at Jay Bergman Field. First pitch of the weekend series is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (ET).