Beaufort County Schools considering safety upgrades

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)— Beaufort County Schools are reviewing their safety procedures after recent school shootings across the country.

Beaufort County Schools superintendent Don Phipps said they created corridors requiring people to be buzzed in when they come through the building.

He also said they are looking at the security of exterior doors as well as upgrading the camera systems to be able to tilt and pan 360 degrees.

He said they are taking recommendations from law enforcement on how to improve their schools.

There are also some other projects in the works they aren’t discussing publicly.

“I don’t always want us to be in a knee-jerk reaction,” said Phipps. “You have a tragedy, and then all of a sudden, you are compelled to do something. I hope we do it proactively and we are doing it for the right reasons.”

Phipps said they are seeking additional funding from county commissioners to complete safety projects.

Pitt County Schools is also discussing adding corridors to campuses.

Craven County Schools said they are not exploring any new measures at this time, but they are always reviewing their safety protocols.