Baby wipes believed to cause sewage spill in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)— A sewer blockage caused in part by baby wipes caused 4,000 gallons of sewage to spill in Mill Creek Monday night, state officials said.

The incident occurred in the area of Indian Drive and Brookdale Plaza.

The blockage was due to items flushed down toilets and drains such as baby wipes.

The obstruction caused the sewage to back up and spill untreated wastewater in Mill Creek and then draining into New River.

There’s no threat to the environment or to people, and the spill was quickly contained.

The city crews will follow the state standards and with the help of the city water quality technicians will continue to keep track of the situation.