A Loving Home: Melique

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- Whether it’s soccer or baseball, you name is and 17 year old Melique is an all around all-star. Melique’s athletic, active, and very outgoing. He has an imagination and charm that you can’t help but to love.

“I like to watch football, play football, and I like to play basketball, I like to go to church,” says Melique.

Melique isn’t just a talented athlete, he mostly enjoy’s school. He also has a passion for acting, and hopes to create his own film one day.

“I’m going to make my own movie called metal man, its gonna be a little boy at the age of 12, he started being a hero at the age of 6.”

When it comes to an ideal, loving home, Melique hopes for a family who will encourage his curiosity and desire to stay active. Melique will be most comfortable with a family who will support him in continued contact with his younger sister. He loves to run and play with younger kids, and would make an awesome big brother. Melique’s case worker says he would do well with other children in his forever home, but could also be happy as an only child.

If you are interested in learning more on adopting Melique, you can call the North Carolina’s Children’s Home Society at 919-600-8757 or visit their website directly at http://www.CHSNC.org

